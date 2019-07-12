Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Decreased Its At&T (T) Stake by $604,965; Market Valuation Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Centurylink (CTL) as Share Price Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 13.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 4.37 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Is Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Announces Expiration of Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 87,682 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 24,799 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Lc has invested 2.94% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 431,560 are owned by Karpas Strategies Llc. Jefferies Ltd Llc reported 229,285 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Capital Management Inc has invested 0.34% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7.19 million shares. State Street Corp invested in 56.41 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Royal London Asset holds 0% or 424,207 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 120,945 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 24,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 42,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. On Wednesday, January 16 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 16.00 million shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis: Ontario Wasn’t The Savior – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AT&Tâ€™s Extraordinary 6.3% Yield – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Flaws of AT&T Stock More Than Outweigh Its Generous Dividend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito National Bank & Tru reported 13,086 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 30.31 million shares. 4.54M were reported by Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 65,245 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 8,373 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance Co has 1.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maryland-based Fincl Advantage has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 7,508 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 0.21% or 71,098 shares. 144,831 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Navellier Associate has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc has 121,342 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 31,030 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,276 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.61 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.