Mraz Amerine & Associates Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Mangrove Partners Position In Zafgen (ZFGN) Was Has Lifted

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05M market cap company. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 60.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 2.68M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.