Mraz Amerine & Associates Position in At&T (T) Has Cut by $604,965 as Stock Value Rose; Mad River Investors Position in Dish Network (DISH) Decreased by $304,575 as Share Value Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89 million shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.