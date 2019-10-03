Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $571,359; Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $784.21. About 15,222 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 241.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 19,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 1.53 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 35,652 shares to 14,825 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Corp by 6,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,876 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 33,578 shares to 613,688 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.58 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

