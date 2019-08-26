Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Increased Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Its Qep Res (QEP) Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 2394.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 7.03M shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 7.32M shares with $57.03M value, up from 293,500 last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $880.77M valuation. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 1.25M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 118.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc acquired 26,322 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 48,519 shares with $1.33M value, up from 22,197 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $27.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 305,524 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 1.25M shares to 7.16M valued at $77.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Peabody Energy Corp New stake by 815,687 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 160,489 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability owns 978,984 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 332,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 320,138 shares. 3,300 are held by Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 247,343 shares. Sei has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arrowstreet Partnership has 152,262 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.05% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 94,099 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

