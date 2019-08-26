Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed At&T (T) Holding; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered By $23.85 Million Its Eqt (EQT) Stake

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 47.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 21,681 shares with $680,000 value, down from 41,196 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 3.67M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 18.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.19M shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 5.24M shares with $108.77M value, down from 6.44 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 1.44 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $612,567 activity. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock or 12,660 shares. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 7,765 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 38,426 shares to 51,426 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 1.80 million shares and now owns 11.55 million shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 3.53 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,752 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 224,805 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 19,157 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,935 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 251,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Da Davidson Co owns 10,364 shares. Hightower Ltd has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Key (Cayman) Ltd accumulated 7.62% or 5.24 million shares. 627 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 1.22 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 172,979 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 11,790 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 58.35% above currents $10.42 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.29 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 164,133 shares. Mcf Lc has 23,204 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cape Ann Bank & Trust owns 28,134 shares. 53,915 were reported by Washington Cap Management. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc holds 2.79% or 123,488 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.45% or 300,660 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Llc has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 1.27% or 234,607 shares. Capital Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Orca Invest Limited Company has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trillium Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.13% stake. Weik Capital invested in 23,850 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 486,177 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept reported 82,244 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.