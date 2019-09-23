Mraz Amerine & Associates Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Upped by $1.18 Million; Impala Asset Management Has Upped Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 223,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 391,078 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.75 million, up from 167,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29M, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $191.13. About 10,903 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enstar Group (ESGR) to Gain From Pavonia Holdings’ Sale – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 700 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 307 shares. Parametric Ltd invested in 9,118 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 904,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 7,160 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 8,275 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 4,631 shares. Akre Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 136,400 shares. Zebra Capital Management Lc accumulated 5,329 shares. 884,190 were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 9,686 shares.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,805 shares to 328,727 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hamlin Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc Mkts has 684,866 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 330,604 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.44% or 12,200 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 27,288 shares. Bp Plc reported 121,000 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc has 74 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 165,502 shares stake. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,906 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 737,500 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.05% or 153,232 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 5.95% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Discovery Ltd Ct holds 982,800 shares.