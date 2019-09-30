Mraz Amerine & Associates Lowered White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake by $481,912; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Raised Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Position by $775,314 as Stock Price Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 106,444 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1072.04. About 9,294 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass owns 4,607 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management accumulated 199 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated stated it has 142 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 15,457 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hsbc Holding Plc invested in 263 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). New York-based Hrt Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Stifel Fin Corp holds 2,840 shares. Paloma Partners Communication holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 3 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 17 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 91,458 shares to 302,218 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

