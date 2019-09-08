Mraz Amerine & Associates Lifted Its Holding in Markel (MKL) by $2.49 Million; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Coherent Com (COHR) by $945,405 as Shares Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (COHR) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 24,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163. About 390,365 shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 381 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has 15,194 shares. Broad Run Management Limited Company invested in 8.69% or 196,877 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 8,104 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 240 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Partnervest Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 241 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,580 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 246 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 190 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 663 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 499 shares. Central Bank & Trust Commerce, Kentucky-based fund reported 130 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

