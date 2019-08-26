Mraz Amerine & Associates Maintains Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR); First American Bank Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $1.48 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $359.81. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 35,558 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,043 shares to 41,427 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (Prn) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Capital Markets Plc (Prn).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.32 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 158,800 shares stake. 13,861 were accumulated by Conning. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Cap has 54,125 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,017 shares. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss & reported 5.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town & Country Commercial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1,118 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,063 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability stated it has 5,264 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 424,964 shares. Lynch Associates In holds 20,941 shares. 4,907 were reported by Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il. Bender Robert Associate holds 0.84% or 4,512 shares.

