Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Its Loews (L) Holding by $367,470; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $6.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 948,915 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 422.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 161,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 38,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45 million for 20.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

