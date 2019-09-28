Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake in Alleghany Del (Y) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Excalibur Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35M, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $794.26. About 37,094 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax beats estimates in Q2, shares up 2.5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fitbit: The Singapore Deal Changes Everything – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Finl Hldgs Ltd Sub Vtg (FRFHF) by 1,159 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.95 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Sa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mirae Asset Investments Comm, Korea-based fund reported 410 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 644,522 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). British Columbia Investment Corp stated it has 3,082 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.01% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 610 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 855 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 218,213 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 17,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 854 are owned by Magnetar Limited Com.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Nasdaq Composite’s decline belies bullish exchange breadth data – MarketWatch” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Assoc stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has 6.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce & Com Inc reported 87,600 shares. S&Co invested in 96,878 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,219 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Llc reported 22,789 shares. Sfmg has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 688,889 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 319,917 shares. America First Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.34% or 5,718 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Century owns 2.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.82M shares. Blackrock has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).