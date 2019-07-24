Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Its Stake in Markel (MKL) by $2.49 Million; Edison International (EIX) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Stake

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 10,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 581,703 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, down from 592,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 1.40M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Cont Ops EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $12.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1098.34. About 26,375 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $87,828 activity. On Monday, February 4 MARKEL STEVEN A sold $105,535 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares. Connell K Bruce had bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na holds 416 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,926 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1,944 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough And Co. Smithfield Trust reported 0.06% stake. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 250 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 241 shares. American Group Inc holds 0% or 694 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sather Finance Group Inc holds 17,910 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 99,755 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co Ny accumulated 14,161 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 265 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha" on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Buy Markel Until It's Cheap – Seeking Alpha" published on April 04, 2019

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 20,958 shares to 541,756 shares, valued at $31.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 35,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,015 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,916 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.95 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. 7,441 were reported by Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.63 million shares stake. Cohen Steers Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc stated it has 31,402 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 1.05M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 19,036 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.06% or 40,360 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 6,608 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Principal Fincl invested in 0.03% or 477,797 shares.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wildfire Risk Protection For Sempra Energy And Edison International – Seeking Alpha" on February 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "California's Wildfire Reset: Unequal Benefits – Forbes" published on July 24, 2019

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $351.57M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.