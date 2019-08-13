Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Boosted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding by $710,694 as Stock Declined; Dominion Resources (D) Stock Value Declined While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $2.78 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 2.28 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 1.98M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% or 2,305 shares. Manchester Cap Management accumulated 0.03% or 3,109 shares. Conning has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 830,520 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bailard owns 3,895 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Symons Cap Management Inc reported 131,524 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 372,196 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated stated it has 1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 176,753 shares. Chase Counsel stated it has 4,205 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Energy Stock: Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Natural Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons to Sell Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.