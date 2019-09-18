Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake in Loews (L) Has Trimmed by $367,470; Csx (CSX) Market Value Declined While Alleghany Decreased by $24.03 Million Its Position

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 312,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.78M, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 2.70 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 908,414 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6,787 shares to 82,018 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 17.62 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.