Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $307,488 as Share Price Declined; Clorox Company (CLX) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Has Cut Position by $415,360

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, down from 63,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.63. About 665,779 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 3.58M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 10.84% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.36M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company stated it has 2,041 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,405 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited, Korea-based fund reported 8,667 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,866 shares. Gideon Advisors has invested 0.82% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.46% or 7,774 shares. Moreover, Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 17,185 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 912,292 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 1,989 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 59,908 shares. Ls Advisors Llc invested 0.39% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ruffer Llp accumulated 20,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First holds 4,336 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4.10 million shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Punch And Assocs Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 15,483 shares. Bollard Gp Lc stated it has 228,198 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated accumulated 34,489 shares. Essex Fincl Ser Inc has 1.5% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 102,705 shares. Addenda, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 41,808 shares.

