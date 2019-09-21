Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Cut Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position by $481,912 as Stock Value Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed American Int’l Grp (AIG) Holding as Share Value Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07M shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1075.3. About 37,627 shares traded or 94.73% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,838 shares to 129,170 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 9,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 33,578 shares to 613,688 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

