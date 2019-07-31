Mraz Amerine & Associates Increases Position in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ); Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Upped Position by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 443,501 shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 2.36M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,847 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 115,636 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,681 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,699 shares. 1,588 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd accumulated 30,842 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 1,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 99 were reported by First Personal Services. Assetmark Inc reported 1,103 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mngmt holds 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 78,380 shares. 135,000 were reported by Shellback Limited Partnership. Salem Investment Counselors holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Contrarian Investors: Is It Time to Buy Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Stocks Dividend Investors Should Own – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.