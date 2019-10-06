Mraz Amerine & Associates Increases Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR); Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Position In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Raised

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29M, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 41,455 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 909,201 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.32M, up from 906,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 17,002 shares to 516,026 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,443 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

