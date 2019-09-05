Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped Its Loews (L) Stake by $407,443 as Shares Rose; Cabot (CBT) Share Price Declined While Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Its Stake

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 258,381 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 496,173 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $63.06 million for 9.31 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 4,067 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 257,108 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,022 shares. Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.3% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 20,000 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 70 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 20,682 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.06% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Principal Group Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,850 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.3% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Bailard invested in 0.02% or 8,500 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 35,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Foundation Res Mngmt reported 155,953 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.19% or 61,977 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 21,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Gru Inc holds 17,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 466 were reported by Sun Life Fin. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.05% or 1.05 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 191,430 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 26,397 shares. Ww Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,048 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 10,323 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability reported 15,000 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,549 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Reinhart Prns has invested 1.26% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “L Brands Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands Needs Major Shakeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loop Capital sees L Brands decline extending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.