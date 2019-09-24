Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Its Loews (L) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Buckle (The) (BKE) Stake Raised by Rk Asset Management Llc

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 164,150 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 607,791 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,861 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sector Pension Board holds 63,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 19,167 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 184,908 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,117 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 68,382 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 28,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp has 399,589 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 460,793 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 11,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 44,294 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Aqr Cap Management Limited owns 158,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset owns 21,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 1.50 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 483,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 270,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Numerixs Technologies reported 3,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 281,067 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 71,791 shares. King Wealth accumulated 0.13% or 7,669 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 6,549 shares. Fincl Architects reported 645 shares. Northern holds 0.05% or 3.71M shares.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 91,458 shares to 302,218 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.