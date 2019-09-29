Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lowered White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake by $481,912 as Stock Value Rose; Blume Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Value Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23M, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1068.9. About 27,080 shares traded or 45.86% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

