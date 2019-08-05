Mraz Amerine & Associates Lowered Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $307,488; Blackhill Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $427,700 as Stock Price Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 3.54 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 10.40M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.75 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.77B for 11.94 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

