Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed By $307,488 Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding; Banbury Partners Increased Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 40.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 9,463 shares with $456,000 value, down from 15,869 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $84.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 3.94 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Banbury Partners Llc increased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 4,428 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 19.39%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 124,404 shares with $33.79M value, up from 119,976 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $9.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $334.6. About 212,499 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. GODRIDGE LESLIE V sold $758,956 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 115,719 shares to 381,174 valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 24,876 shares and now owns 67,208 shares. New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Wehmann James M. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 2,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S. Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Wells Stuart sold 9,000 shares worth $1.91 million.