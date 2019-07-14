Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake In Markel (MKL) Was Boosted; As Sina (SINA) Stock Price Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Upped Position by $3.09 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.76. About 33,126 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 485,854 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 42,015 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 31,358 were reported by Thomas White Limited. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 24,283 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Segantii Management Ltd holds 11,964 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 2,560 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 20 shares. Farallon Limited has invested 0.31% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Baillie Gifford holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 131,550 shares. Northern Tru holds 362,169 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13,600 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into SINA Corp (SINA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 6/2/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday’s ETF Movers: CIBR, CQQQ – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Predict 10% Upside For PNQI – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SINA Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,304 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 32,478 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 650 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,503 shares. 754 are held by Panagora Asset. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 115 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.2% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 81,648 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 736 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co owns 241 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 430 shares stake. Proshare Ltd accumulated 1,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 58,703 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 20 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18,448 activity. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold $103,674. 100 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $101,300 on Friday, March 15.