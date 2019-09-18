Mraz Amerine & Associates Holding in Alleghany Del (Y) Has Cut by $571,359 as Market Value Rose; As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Increased by $919,659 Its Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $781.3. About 14,771 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 23,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 79,421 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 55,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 2.61M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

