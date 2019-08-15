Mraz Amerine & Associates Increases Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ); As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Its Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 2.11M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 13,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 21,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 7.03 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Natural Resources declares CAD 0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Contrarian Investors: Is It Time to Buy Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Natural Resources: A Free Cash Flow Generation Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ) the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) of Energy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 278 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.08% or 23,380 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.43 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset owns 71,173 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd reported 6,818 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 1.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated reported 6,032 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 85.79 million shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Korea Inv holds 0.35% or 918,000 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 296,614 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adirondack Company accumulated 0.32% or 5,350 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.