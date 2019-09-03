Mraz Amerine & Associates Raised Its Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $702,207; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Market Value Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.79. About 23,735 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 340,626 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd holds 80,992 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 16,449 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 537,219 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 0.05% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.08% or 769,996 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 38,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 20,417 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 55,730 shares. Cap Fund Sa invested in 0.11% or 201,393 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 1,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd accumulated 12,524 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 37,832 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $88.35 million for 13.21 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

