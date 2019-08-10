Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Increased Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $710,694; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Arvest Trust Company Boosted by $6.32 Million Its Stake

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.62 million shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 941,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 567,291 shares. Orrstown Finance Services holds 200 shares. Rmb Capital owns 437,119 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,598 shares. Rampart Invest Lc stated it has 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 6,129 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Fmr Ltd accumulated 3.12M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 9,684 shares. 11,362 are held by Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated. 2.57 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 6,145 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated owns 521,376 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,593 shares to 110,665 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) by 26,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).