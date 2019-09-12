Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Cut Its Position in Loews (L) as Share Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Has Lifted by $3.00 Million Its Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 312,156 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 21,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 116,905 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, up from 95,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 1,404 shares to 643 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc Com Cl 2 by 62,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,597 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Hendley & Co Inc has invested 4.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Arkansas-based Meridian Company has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Management has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miller Invest Management LP has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carroll Assoc has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 63,554 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Next Fin accumulated 15,146 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Kingdon Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,823 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement reported 1% stake. Morgan Stanley has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 785,599 shares.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6,787 shares to 82,018 shares, valued at $14.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.88 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 11,310 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Lee Danner Bass holds 1.87% or 324,117 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.18% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 22,445 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 3,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And accumulated 0% or 261 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 7,165 shares. 121,416 were reported by First Trust Advsr Lp. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 826,286 shares. 18,048 were reported by Oppenheimer And Company. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 22,453 shares.