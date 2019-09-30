Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Stake in Berkley W R (WRB); As Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered by $2.99 Million Its Stake

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 400,042 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 21,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 308,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00 million, down from 330,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.67M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,805 shares to 328,727 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41,989 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 80,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 606,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

