Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Upped as Stock Price Rose; As Block H & R (HRB) Shares Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Stake by $1.10 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 37,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 4.49M shares traded or 48.83% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29 million, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 81,522 shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 3,870 shares to 19,322 shares, valued at $36.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Inc by 660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronic Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

