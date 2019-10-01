Mraz Amerine & Associates Increases Holding in Berkley W R (WRB); Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 150,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 318,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 168,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 1.83 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 166,975 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 839 shares to 37,220 shares, valued at $25.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Commerce Na has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Nomura reported 9,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,652 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Elk Creek Prns Limited Co has 1.14% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1.03 million shares. Ameriprise stated it has 48,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 21,804 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership accumulated 1,270 shares. 13,291 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Pictet Asset Management holds 181,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 374,702 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 89,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,330 shares to 622,952 shares, valued at $63.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 39,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,368 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.