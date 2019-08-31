Mraz Amerine & Associates Maintains Stake in Markel (MKL); Alpha Windward Has Upped Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $462,480 as Shares Rose

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 642.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 992 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 4,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hrt Ltd reported 499 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.31% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Regions Corporation owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 40 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,225 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 698 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 864 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Inc owns 190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 2,790 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,773 shares. Avenir owns 68,473 shares for 7.23% of their portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares to 592 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,225 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Micron Stock Will Head Higher Eventually, but Donâ€™t Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Kames Public Lc has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 7,750 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il. 1,800 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.25% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.29% or 145,757 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated invested in 6,656 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.11% stake. Cullinan Assocs Inc invested in 5,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Advsr Llc stated it has 52 shares. 484,515 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. 3,129 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Colony Ltd accumulated 13,135 shares. Fred Alger reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).