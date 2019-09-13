Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lifted Berkley W R (WRB) Stake By $5.94 Million; 3 Analysts Covering Hess (HES)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 43.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc acquired 91,458 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 302,218 shares with $19.93M value, up from 210,760 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 43,208 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Among 4 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $58 lowest target. $72's average target is 13.69% above currents $63.33 stock price. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Friday, March 15 with "Hold" rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Buy" on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with "Buy".

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -9.38% below currents $70.99 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) rating on Thursday, September 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $6400 target. The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $5600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 399,558 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND