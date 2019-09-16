Mraz Amerine & Associates Decreased Alleghany Del (Y) Position as Market Valuation Rose; 10-15 Associates Continues to Hold Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 17,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 129,532 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 112,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.69M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35M, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $771.57. About 56,714 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. had bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.12 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.