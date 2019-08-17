Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 10 1.07 N/A 9.47 0.80 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.51 N/A 1.15 15.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. Meridian Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is presently more affordable than Meridian Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.87% and an $12 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 66.1%. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. had bearish trend while Meridian Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.