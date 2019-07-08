Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Since Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 11 0.51 N/A 9.47 0.96 Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.82 N/A 14.32 13.54

Table 1 demonstrates Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hingham Institution for Savings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Hingham Institution for Savings’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. -4.03% 0.44% -37.89% -40.11% -44.95% -22.45% Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings has weaker performance than Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Hingham Institution for Savings beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.