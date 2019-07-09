Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Both Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 11 0.50 N/A 9.47 0.96 First Capital Inc. 49 5.32 N/A 2.78 18.23

In table 1 we can see Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and First Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Capital Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is currently more affordable than First Capital Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and First Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. First Capital Inc. on the other hand, has -0.28 beta which makes it 128.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and First Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 4.9%. Insiders held 4.6% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are First Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. -4.03% 0.44% -37.89% -40.11% -44.95% -22.45% First Capital Inc. 0.61% -4.25% 1.26% 20.14% 35.65% 19.17%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has -22.45% weaker performance while First Capital Inc. has 19.17% stronger performance.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.