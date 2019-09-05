Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

As Savings & Loans companies, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 9 0.93 N/A 9.47 0.80 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.37 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 highlights Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 43.71% upside potential and an average target price of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 70.5% respectively. 4.7% are Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has -34.79% weaker performance while Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 21.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.