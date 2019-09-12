Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Reaches $10.20 After 3.00% Up Move; LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LGI Homes has $8900 highest and $6200 lowest target. $78.50’s average target is -4.85% below currents $82.5 stock price. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) rating on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $84.5000 target. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of LGIH in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Sell” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $8900 target in Friday, September 6 report. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $84.5000 Downgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $89.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 772,588 shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 55.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.34% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $963.48 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $10.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COOP worth $28.90 million more.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Share Price Increased 318% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Raleigh – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AGO, TDY, LGIH – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LGI Homes Introduces First Townhome Community in Raleigh – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Expands Operations into Southern California – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock increased 3.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 155,932 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 14.28 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 150,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 111,295 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 16,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs holds 1.05% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 1.51 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 30,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 1,315 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 10,666 shares. Scout Invs accumulated 105,558 shares. 115,041 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. First Mercantile Co owns 3,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,060 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt. Pinnacle Holding Lc stated it has 16,031 shares.

Analysts await Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings on November, 7. COOP’s profit will be $62.34 million for 3.86 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.84% negative EPS growth.