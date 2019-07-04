Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 26.COOP’s profit would be $26.40M giving it 6.79 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s analysts see -42.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 324,464 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 44.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.38% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aston Martin Lagonda had 12 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of AML in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Wednesday, March 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) rating on Friday, January 11. Kepler Cheuvreux has “Hold” rating and GBX 1450 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Panmure Gordon Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 802.00 Initiates Starts

17/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1550.00 New Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.66% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1066.6. About 53,679 shares traded. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, makes, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.47 billion GBP. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $717.46 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. It has a 1.08 P/E ratio. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.