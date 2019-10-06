Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Wmi Holdings (WM)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Wmi Holdings Corp (WM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 400 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 363 decreased and sold positions in Wmi Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 297.16 million shares, down from 299.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wmi Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 17 to 18 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 315 Increased: 296 New Position: 104.

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 7.COOP’s profit would be $61.04 million giving it 3.98 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $1.29 EPS previously, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s analysts see -48.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 200,495 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 55.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $486.93 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 10.84% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 266,103 shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 4.93% invested in the company for 515,765 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Management Inc. has invested 4.35% in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 50,700 shares.

The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 2.89 million shares traded or 65.43% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has risen 31.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.38 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $971.08 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. It has a 2.06 P/E ratio. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.