Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Marathon Capital Management Has Increased By $958,170 Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 26.COOP’s profit would be $26.40M giving it 6.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s analysts see -42.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 452,384 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 44.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.38% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management increased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 100.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management acquired 23,370 shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 46,685 shares with $1.94M value, up from 23,315 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $9.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.40M shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $691.97 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. It has a 1.04 P/E ratio. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

