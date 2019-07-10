Mplx (MPLX) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding; Palisade Asset Management Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Stake

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 17,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.29. About 2.43M shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Mplx (MPLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,010 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 billion, down from 98,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mplx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 2.29M shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.61M for 13.29 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers owns 1.37 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 24,790 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Knott David M invested in 4.32% or 329,558 shares. Moreover, Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 24,654 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 8,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na invested in 13,944 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Diversified Tru holds 0.08% or 48,410 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management Communication owns 0.94% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.91M shares. Bessemer Group reported 14,355 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 55 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21,369 shares in its portfolio. 22.44M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 13,566 shares. 318,225 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,515 shares to 15,499 shares, valued at $492.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 211,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Caprock Group Inc accumulated 6,447 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 648,773 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru has 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,801 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 320,241 are owned by Spears Abacus Advisors. Strs Ohio has 588,706 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 7,500 were accumulated by Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Stralem & Inc reported 3.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The California-based Ssi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Personal has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Miles reported 2,736 shares stake. Nbw Cap has 71,280 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 12,059 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 107,656 shares.