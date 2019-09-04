Mplx LP (Prn) (MPLX) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Raised Stake by $4.61 Million as Market Value Declined; Washington Trust Company Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 10,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 345,525 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55 million, down from 355,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 405,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 261,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.49M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Co reported 70,763 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 99,748 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Massachusetts Ser Com Ma holds 0% or 337,347 shares. New Jersey-based Glovista Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 731,508 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Optimum Investment Advisors reported 0.13% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cincinnati Ins Comm has invested 0.14% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 62,075 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Groesbeck Management Nj reported 2.43% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 460,154 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Tower Llc (Trc) invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D, worth $998,534 on Wednesday, August 7. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 2,838 shares to 7,018 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

