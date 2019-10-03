MPLX LP (MPLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Both MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPLX LP 28 2.19 399.10M 2.29 12.80 Enbridge Inc. 34 6.21 2.02B 1.61 20.78

Demonstrates MPLX LP and Enbridge Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Enbridge Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MPLX LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. MPLX LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enbridge Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPLX LP 1,409,251,412.43% 27% 8.1% Enbridge Inc. 5,894,368,252.12% 6.8% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

MPLX LP has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enbridge Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MPLX LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Enbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. MPLX LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MPLX LP and Enbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MPLX LP 0 1 6 2.86 Enbridge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MPLX LP’s consensus price target is $35.71, while its potential upside is 27.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of MPLX LP shares and 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares. MPLX LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Enbridge Inc. has 9.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance while Enbridge Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats MPLX LP on 9 of the 14 factors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.