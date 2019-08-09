MPLX LP (MPLX)’s director Garry Peiffer Invested in 18,000 Shares; Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Sentiment Is 1.47

Sentiment for Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI)

Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 88 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 60 decreased and sold stock positions in Universal Forest Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 48.67 million shares, down from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Forest Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.23 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 54,056 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. for 100,135 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 395,108 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 55,740 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,305 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX LP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Com Il invested in 10,029 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Company has invested 0.47% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hightower Advisors Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 318,225 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 731,508 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 62,075 shares. Cibc Asset reported 28,077 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 35,803 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5.12M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 0.17% or 492,094 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Summit Securities Gp Lc stated it has 6,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $28.49 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3400 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is 35.41% above currents $27.45 stock price. MPLX LP had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of MPLX in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9.