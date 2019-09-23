Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Price Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose While Keybank National Association Has Lifted Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 10.76M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.45 million, up from 8.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 1.97 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 11,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 698,031 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.95 million, up from 686,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 2.02M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,629 shares to 8,051 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 2.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 27,395 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,661 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,628 shares. Mariner Ltd Co has 268,319 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Westwood Holdg Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 19,079 shares. Payden Rygel holds 2.22% or 155,800 shares. Savant Lc reported 0.67% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.65% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Diligent Invsts Limited Company reported 5,040 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 16,859 shares. Bar Harbor owns 0.47% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,640 shares. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 1,125 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D had bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534. Peiffer Garry L. bought $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Friday, August 9.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 5.12M shares to 110.55M shares, valued at $1.56 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 208,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samson Cap Ltd Llc owns 230,588 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 105,012 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 19,716 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed reported 88,931 shares. Engy Income Ptnrs Ltd invested in 2.32 million shares. Cv Starr And Communications invested 2.8% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Doliver Lp holds 8,521 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.05% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2.00 million shares. Parkside Natl Bank & accumulated 0.34% or 32,252 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 418,648 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 348,348 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 0.96% or 71,763 shares. Alps holds 27.72M shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.16% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

