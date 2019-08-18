Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake Raised by Brookfield Asset Management Inc; Proshare Advisors Increased Its Stake in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) as Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 3.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 7.85M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.07M, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.89M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 17,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 106,711 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 89,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.21. About 60,584 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,800 shares to 961,800 shares, valued at $114.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.72M shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. Another trade for 42,600 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. Peiffer Garry L. also bought $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 184 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $61.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,916 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).